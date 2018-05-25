5 Rising UFC Stars Whose Potential Is Being Wasted

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

When you're as big as the UFC, it's tough to ensure all of your proverbial plants are getting the water they need. The promotion has a lot going on as it churns out events on almost every weekend of the year, so selling individual athletes often ends up on the bottom of the to-do list.

While the prevailing narrative has long been that Zuffa and the UFC saved mixed martial arts from extinction, some of their greatest successes happened by near coincidence, and many of their biggest stars made it on their own.

Conor McGregor was undeniable, and the UFC was more or less along for the ride in packaging him to the masses.

Ronda Rousey became a name in Strikeforce at a time when women weren't allowed to compete in the UFC. Her star power was also undeniable.

Brock Lesnar was a WWE star long before Dana White put him in the Octagon.

A large swath of the population still hasn't heard of Jon Jones, Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre, years after they were at the top of their chosen sport.

Here's a look at five rising stars who have the potential to be huge, so long as the UFC does right by them in ways it hasn't always done with others.