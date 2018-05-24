Casey Mize Tops ESPN's Keith Law's 2018 MLB Draft Big Board

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

A pile of batting practice balls are seen as Cleveland Indians players work out during batting practice for Friday's Game 3 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Auburn right-handed pitcher Casey Mize is the top prospect heading into the 2018 MLB draft on June 4, at least according to Keith Law of ESPN.com.

Law listed Mize atop his big board, calling him "the clear 1-1 talent in this draft" and saying, "As long as he stays healthy, Mize is a No. 1 starter."

He added: "[Mize] should be able to contribute in the majors this fall or at the beginning of next season. He'd be the easy choice for me if I held the first overall pick."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    White Sox Starting C Castillo Suspended for PEDs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    White Sox Starting C Castillo Suspended for PEDs

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Scuffling Buxton Has a 99 MPH Arm and 448-Ft Power

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Scuffling Buxton Has a 99 MPH Arm and 448-Ft Power

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    Danny Farquhar to Throw First Pitch on June 1

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Danny Farquhar to Throw First Pitch on June 1

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Testing the Panic Meter on 2018's Shocking Busts

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Testing the Panic Meter on 2018's Shocking Busts

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report