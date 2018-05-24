Casey Mize Tops ESPN's Keith Law's 2018 MLB Draft Big Board

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Auburn right-handed pitcher Casey Mize is the top prospect heading into the 2018 MLB draft on June 4, at least according to Keith Law of ESPN.com.

Law listed Mize atop his big board, calling him "the clear 1-1 talent in this draft" and saying, "As long as he stays healthy, Mize is a No. 1 starter."

He added: "[Mize] should be able to contribute in the majors this fall or at the beginning of next season. He'd be the easy choice for me if I held the first overall pick."

