TMZ Obtains Video of Richie Incognito Escorted by Police in Handcuffs

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Richie Incognito #64 of the Buffalo Bills speaks with members of the Miami Dolphins after the game at New Era Field on December 17, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Miami 24-16. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Video showing former Buffalo Bills, St. Louis Rams and Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito in handcuffs while police led him away from a Florida gym was released by TMZ Sports.

Police were called to the gym after Incognito allegedly threw a dumbbell at someone. TMZ also reported that Incognito had behaved strangely at the same location the previous day.

Incognito was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold following the allegation.

In 2014, TMZ reported Incognito voluntarily entered a psychiatric facility in the wake of accusations he had harassed then-Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin. While reportedly dealing with stress following the accusations, he also damaged his car with a baseball bat.

The Bills announced Monday they released Incognito from the reserve/retired list. In April, he told Vic Carucci of BNBlitz.com that he was retiring due to health problems and stress, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Incognito now wants to come back and play, which led to Buffalo's move.

The lineman was a Pro Bowler in each of the last three years.

