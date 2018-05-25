UFC Fight Night 130: Main Card Staff Predictions

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC is back on your TV on Sunday, heading across The Pond for a date in Liverpool, England. The fight card marks the first time the promotion has touched down in the home of The Beatles, thought it's perhaps more relevant that it's also the home of headliner Darren Till.

Till will get what he's been asking for at Fight Night 130: a top contender in the UFC's welterweight division. The brash brawler has been oozing confidence since he arrived in the world's top MMA promotion in 2015, and without a loss on his record in 17 pro fights, it's hard to argue why he wouldn't be.

He will see Stephen Thompson across the cage this time out, a man who gives him a chance to rocket from prospect to contender with one properly placed right hand.

Can he do it?

Your Bleacher Report MMA team takes a stab at predicting the outcome of that contest, as well as the other five fights on the card.