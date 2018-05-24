Report: Joe Hart Available for £5M as Manchester City Contract Winds Down

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly happy to let Joe Hart leave this summer for as little as £5 million to any Premier League club outside of the top six.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, the England international goalkeeper, whose City contract expires next year, is keen for a permanent move away from the Etihad Stadium and has been linked with newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 31-year-old has featured once for City since Pep Guardiola took charge in 2016—a UEFA Champions League qualifier against Steaua Bucharest in August of that year.

He was loaned out to Torino for the 2016-17 campaign a few days later. Per Joyce, he would be open to going abroad again. He spent 2017-18 with West Ham United.

Hart's star has fallen drastically of late. He spent six seasons as City's undisputed No. 1 and won two Premier League titles.

But the past two seasons have exposed weaknesses in his game, and errors have been much too prevalent, as Opta highlighted:

He was omitted from Gareth Southgate's 23-man England squad that will travel to Russia for this summer's FIFA World Cup.

Given that Hart used to be the Three Lions' first-choice stopper, it is an indication of his decline.

However, he is still relatively young for a goalkeeper and could have the best part of a decade left in his career if he can improve his form.

His experience and quality should be enough to tempt a side to take a risk on him, especially at just £5 million.