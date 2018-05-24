Liverpool Reportedly Set to Make €35M Bid for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a €35 million (£30.7 million) bid for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato's Kaustubh Pandey), the Rossoneri are prepared to field offers for the stopper this summer, and the Reds are primed to make one, but their opening gambit will fall well short of Milan's valuation.

Milan believe he is worth €70 million (£61.4 million), double the fee Liverpool will supposedly put forth.

The 19-year-old youngster has already made 125 appearances for the Rossoneri, and this season he has kept 21 clean sheets in 53 outings.

However, it has not always been smooth sailing for him this year. Donnarumma signed a four-year deal last summer but was hit with a backlash from supporters after his agent Mino Raiola suggested he was bullied into doing so:

Per beIN Sports' Tancredi Palmeri, the protest drove the teenager to tears, and he had to be comforted by Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci:

He has also made mistakes at times, per WhoScored.com:

The errors are a reminder of his youth. While he may be far more experienced than most goalkeepers his age, he's still a youngster who can and will slip up from time to time.

Liverpool have a long needed a new No. 1, though Loris Karius has made a strong case for it this season after being given an extended run in the side ahead of Simon Mignolet.

The run of games appears to have done plenty for the German's confidence, and he has shown why the Reds bought him in 2016.

As a result, they may prefer to stick with him rather than splash out £60 million on a new 'keeper.

If they do bring in Donnarumma, they'll have an excellent young player with the potential to play at the top of the game for the next two decades.