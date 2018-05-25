MLB Players We Didn't See Coming in 2018

0 of 6

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout has been arguably the best player in MLB in 2018. If you didn't see that coming, you need an optometrist and/or a new sport to follow.

Other players, meanwhile, have rightly surprised the majority of us with stellar starts. Some are youngsters; some are seasoned veterans. All have darted out of the gate with numbers beyond what even the most optimistic prognosticator would have predicted.

From a resurrected Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder to a Milwaukee Brewers reliever amassing strikeouts at a historic rate, here are a half-dozen 2018 standouts we didn't see coming—with or without prescription glasses.

