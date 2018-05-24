Arsenal, Juventus Reportedly Eye PSG's Adrien Rabiot After France World Cup Snub

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Arsenal and Juventus are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain star Adrien Rabiot, who is said to be angry at his club after being left out of Didier Deschamps' France squad for this summer's FIFA World Cup.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Calciomercato.com), the midfielder holds PSG responsible for the snub and is not planning to negotiate a contract renewal with them, meaning he will enter the final 12 months of his deal on July 1.

Arsenal and Juve are said to be keeping an eye on the midfielder, and they could be set to capitalise by snapping him up in a cut-price deal this summer.

Rabiot is a strong, well-rounded midfielder who can help out in regaining possession for his side before using his impressive distribution to quickly move the ball to attackers with short, sharp passes or lofted balls over the top for them to run on to.

The likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal could thrive with a player like that supplying them from deep—as could Gonzalo Higuain at Juventus.

The 23-year-old contributed five goals and seven assists for PSG this season, but ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson and Goal's Robin Bairner were not surprised he missed out on a World Cup place:

His drop off in form should be a concern for suitors. As should his attitude—not only for withdrawing from France's reserve list in anger but also for his showing against Real Madrid earlier this season.

Rabiot cut a frustrated figure against Los Blancos as PSG exited the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16, but rather than working harder in an attempt to get his side back in the contest, he appeared to do the opposite.

The Frenchman only turned 23 in April, so he's still young, but it's clear he has some growing up to do before he can realise his potential.

Arsenal's ability to land him could depend on whether Rabiot's anger toward PSG extends to Gunners manager Unai Emery, who spent the past two seasons in the French capital.

If either they or Juve pursue him this summer, Rabiot must make an effort to improve his attitude and the hunger to recapture his best form.