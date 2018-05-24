49ers Unveil New Throwback Alternate Uniforms for 2018 Season

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers unveiled an alternate throwback uniform for the 2018 season Wednesday night that will make fans nostalgic for the days of Steve Young, Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders.

The threads, which were debuted at the team's State of the Franchise event, feature an all-white look with familiar red stripes on the shoulder pads and drop shadow backing the numbers:

Here's a more detailed breakdown of the jerseys the 49ers reintroduced after wearing them en route to a Super Bowl 29 title:

Rice, the NFL's all-time leading receiver, was fittingly in the house for the reveal:

According to Niners Nation's David Fucillo, the 1994 throwbacks will replace the black alternate jerseys the 49ers had worn each of the past three seasons.