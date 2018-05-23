Tyronn Lue: Kyle Korver Didn't Play Much Because C's Didn't Play Semi Ojeleye

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

BOSTON, MA - MAY 23: Kyle Korver #26 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up before Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics during the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 23, 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers needed sustainable sources of offense in the worst way Wednesday night at TD Garden.

However, head coach Tyronn Lue opted to play sharpshooter Kyle Korver a series-low 19 minutes in the 96-83 Game 5 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals.

And now we know why.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Lue said Korver stayed pinned to the bench for the entire first quarter and nearly all of the third quarter after head coach Brad Stevens "threw (the Cavs) for a loop" by deciding to bench Semi Ojeleye, who was Korver's matchup, according to The Athletic's Jay King.

Needless to say, that explanation was puzzling:

Korver finished Game 5 with seven points on 2-of-6 shooting after registering double figures in each of his last three outings.

Ojeleye or no Ojeleye, Korver will need a bigger role Friday night as the Cavaliers try to field a more dynamic attack in hopes of staving off elimination.

Related

    Cavs Shrink in Gm 5, Lose to Celtics 96-83

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs Shrink in Gm 5, Lose to Celtics 96-83

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com

    Report: Amar'e Stoudemire Considering NBA Comeback

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Amar'e Stoudemire Considering NBA Comeback

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Has to Be Perfect Now

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    LeBron Has to Be Perfect Now

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum Passes Wilt, Magic in Rookie Playoff Scoring

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tatum Passes Wilt, Magic in Rookie Playoff Scoring

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report