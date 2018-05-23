Tyronn Lue: Kyle Korver Didn't Play Much Because C's Didn't Play Semi Ojeleye

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers needed sustainable sources of offense in the worst way Wednesday night at TD Garden.

However, head coach Tyronn Lue opted to play sharpshooter Kyle Korver a series-low 19 minutes in the 96-83 Game 5 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals.

And now we know why.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Lue said Korver stayed pinned to the bench for the entire first quarter and nearly all of the third quarter after head coach Brad Stevens "threw (the Cavs) for a loop" by deciding to bench Semi Ojeleye, who was Korver's matchup, according to The Athletic's Jay King.

Needless to say, that explanation was puzzling:

Korver finished Game 5 with seven points on 2-of-6 shooting after registering double figures in each of his last three outings.

Ojeleye or no Ojeleye, Korver will need a bigger role Friday night as the Cavaliers try to field a more dynamic attack in hopes of staving off elimination.