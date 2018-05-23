Tyronn Lue: Kyle Korver Didn't Play Much Because C's Didn't Play Semi Ojeleye

Tyronn Lue: Kyle Korver Didn't Play Much Because C's Didn't Play Semi OjeleyeMay 24, 2018
The Cleveland Cavaliers needed sustainable sources of offense in the worst way Wednesday night at TD Garden.
However, head coach Tyronn Lue opted to play sharpshooter Kyle Korver a series-low 19 minutes in the 96-83 Game 5 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals.
And now we know why.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Lue said Korver stayed pinned to the bench for the entire first quarter and nearly all of the third quarter after head coach Brad Stevens "threw (the Cavs) for a loop" by deciding to bench Semi Ojeleye, who was Korver's matchup, according to The Athletic's Jay King.
Def Pen Hoops @DefPenHoops
Ty Lue says the absence of Semi Ojeleye tonight messed up the playing time for his matchup, Kyle Korver. https://t.co/vLvIf7xFjf
Needless to say, that explanation was puzzling:
Ben Dowsett @Ben_Dowsett
Coming into tonight's game, Korver had played 90 minutes in the series - just 31 of them were while Ojeleye was on the court. What. Is. This. Dude. Talking. About ????? https://t.co/FyZ9XQ41Kx
Yaya Dubin @JADubin5
Ojeleye had played 12 total minutes when the score was within 10 points one way or the other over the first four games of the series. If this is for real why Korver didn't play it is absolute hot nonsense. https://t.co/MMu2BldC7i
Korver finished Game 5 with seven points on 2-of-6 shooting after registering double figures in each of his last three outings.
Ojeleye or no Ojeleye, Korver will need a bigger role Friday night as the Cavaliers try to field a more dynamic attack in hopes of staving off elimination.
