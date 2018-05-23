Tyronn Lue: LeBron James Looked 'A Little Tired to Me' in Game 5 Loss vs Celtics

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

L,eBron James scored 26 points with 10 rebounds in Wednesday's Game 5 loss to the Boston Celtics, but he didn't appear to be 100 percent by the end of the game.

"He looked a little tired to me, yes," Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after the 96-83 defeat, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

James played 39 minutes in the loss, but he showed more signs of fatigue than usual:

The 33-year-old played all 82 games during the regular season for the first time in his career and averaged an NBA-high 36.9 minutes per game. He has been worked even harder in the playoffs with an average of 40.5 MPG in 16 appearances.

He scored 44 points in 42 minutes in the Game 4 win over the Celtics.

Unfortunately, he seemed tired in Game 5 and only has one day of rest before he has to return for Game 6 Friday at home.