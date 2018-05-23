Rob Gronkowski, Patriots Reportedly Nearing New Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 30, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has not shown up to organized team activities while he seeks a new deal, but it appears as though he may soon get his wish.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski and the Patriots "have made strides toward a new contract" that would go into effect for the 2018 season. Howe notes it's not clear if the new contract would come in the form of strictly a raise or an extension.

Per Spotrac, the New England star has a base salary of $8 million in 2018 and $9 million in 2019.

Gronkowski agreed to a six-year, $54 million extension back in 2012. The two sides agreed to a restructured deal last year on May 24. NFL rules do not allow players and teams to restructure contracts twice within a calendar year, meaning no Gronk deal can be made official until Thursday at the earliest.

The 6'6", 265-pound tight hauled in 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He added 16 receptions for 218 yards and three scores as the Patriots made a run to the Super Bowl.

Despite a fifth Pro Bowl selection and a fourth trip to the Super Bowl (although he missed Super Bowl XLI because of injury), Gronkowski contemplated retirement this offseason. He eventually decided he would return for the 2018 season, leading to new contract talks.

New England's mandatory minicamp will be held June 5-7. At that point, Gronkowski will either show up with a new contract or have a decision to make.

