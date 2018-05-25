NBA Mock Draft 2018: Projections for Prospects with Most Star Potential

J Pat Carter/Getty Images

As the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors continue to battle for a trip to the NBA Finals, the rest of the league is preparing for the 2018 NBA draft.

Those teams with first-round picks are especially focused on adding young talent that could potentially help them become better teams next season.

The Celtics, Cavs and Warriors each own a pick in the first round, giving credence to the old adage that the rich get richer.

The sports world's not entirely unfair, though, considering that the team with the worst record in the Association this past year, the Phoenix Suns, own the No. 1 pick.

This draft has quite a few promising prospects, but only a select few in the bunch could possibly go on to become superstars, if any.

Here, we'll predict the picks with an updated mock draft and cherry pick three players who have the potential to soar into that NBA orbit reserved for the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

2018 NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Luka Doncic, PG/SG, Real Madrid

3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF. Michigan State

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke

5. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

6. Orlando Magic: Wendell Carter, PF/C, Duke

7. Chicago Bulls: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn): Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, Villanova

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers): Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

11. Charlotte Hornets: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit): Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, PF/C, Texas A&M

14. Denver Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

16. Phoenix Suns (via Miami): Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Dzanan Musa, SG, Bosnia and Herzegovina

18. San Antonio Spurs: Mitchell Robinson, C, United States

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota): Anfernee Simons, SG, Unattached

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City): Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

21. Utah Jazz: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans): Jontay Porter, PF/C, Missouri

23. Indiana Pacers: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State

24. Portland Trailblazers: Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cleveland): De'Anthony Melton, G, USC

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Khyri Thomas, PG/SG, Creighton

27. Boston Celtics: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

28. Golden State Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Toronto): Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston): Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

Luka Doncic, PG/SG, Real Madrid