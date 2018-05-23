Report: White Sox C Welington Castillo to Be Suspended 80 Games for PED Issue

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Major League Baseball will suspend Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo for 80 games after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Castillo had been the team's primary catcher this season, hitting .270 with six home runs and 15 RBI in 32 games.

The 31-year-old has been especially hot as of late, hitting .319 in 13 games in May. He also came through with a season-high three hits in Tuesday's win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Castillo was in the lineup Wednesday, but it appears to be his last game for a few months.

The veteran is in his first season with the White Sox after signing a two-year deal in the offseason worth over $15 million. He was coming off the best year of his career, setting career highs with the Orioles in home runs (20), batting average (.282) and OPS (.813) in a full season.

Unfortunately, the latest news is another disappointing development for a team that entered Wednesday with a 14-31 record, which is the worst in the majors.

Omar Narvaez figures to get the majority of playing time behind the plate with Castillo unavailable, although he has struggled offensively this season with a .180 batting average in 61 at-bats.