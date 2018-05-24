NBA Finals 2018: Updated Championship Odds and Schedule

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The average margin of victory in the NBA Eastern Conference Final series between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers has been 18.0 points per game. Not one of the five contests has been decided by fewer than nine points.

The latest matchup took place Wednesday, with the C's holding serve at home and defeating the Cavs 96-83. Boston has a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 in Cleveland on Friday.

The East winner will take on the Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors, who are set to face off Thursday in Houston for Game 5. That series is knotted at two games apiece.

Here's a look at the updated championship odds, per OddsShark, as well as some takes on each team's potential path to an NBA title.

Updated Championship Odds

Golden State Warriors: -175 (wager $175 to win $100)

Houston Rockets: +225 (wager $100 to win $225)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +775

Boston Celtics: +1,600

NBA Finals Schedule

The winner of the Western Conference Finals will have home-court advantage in the NBA Finals, as the Rockets and Warriors have the best two regular-season records of the teams remaining.

East winner at West winner (Game 1): Thursday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on ABC

East winner at West winner (Game 2): Sunday, June 3 at 8 p.m. on ABC

West winner at East winner (Game 3): Wednesday, June 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC

West winner at East winner (Game 4): Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m. on ABC

East winner at West winner (Game 5, if necessary): Monday, June 11 at 9 p.m. on ABC

West winner at East winner (Game 6, if necessary): Thursday, June 14 at 9 p.m. on ABC

East winner at West winner (Game 7, if necessary): Sunday, June 17 at 8 p.m. on ABC

All Times ET.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors need to steal another game in Houston in order to win the West final, as they lost home-court advantage after going down 95-92 in Game 4.

The good news for Golden State is that it has beat Houston once in Toyota Center in the playoffs, taking the Rockets down 119-106 in Game 1. Therefore, a road win isn't impossible, and the Warriors are in fact one-point favorites for Game 5, per OddsShark.

The problem is that forward Andre Iguodala and guard Klay Thompson are listed as questionable with leg and knee injuries, respectively. It looks like Thompson is on the optimistic side of questionable, as head coach Steve Kerr said he thinks the sharpshooter is "going to be fine," per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

But if they both miss Game 5, it will be hard for the Warriors to overcome losing two-fifths of their starting lineup, especially when facing a fully healthy Rockets starting five on the road.

However, as long as Thompson and Iguodala are fine by Game 6, the Warriors have a decent chance to take this series and the NBA Finals as well. Kevin Durant has been an impossible cover in the playoffs, and Steph Curry is capable of taking over a games and willing the Warriors to a win. Also, Draymond Green is a human Swiss Army knife who does a little bit of everything for Golden State on a daily basis.

Given those sentiments, plus the fact the Warriors have won the Western Conference the past three years and the NBA Finals twice since 2015, it's clear why bookmakers have them listed as the favorites for the championship, per OddsShark.

Houston Rockets

If the Houston Rockets win every home game for the remainder of the playoffs, they will take the NBA championship for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

Houston went 34-7 at home during the regular season and has gone 7-1 there during the playoffs. The issue is that the "one" occurred against the Warriors, who also beat Houston at Toyota Center during the regular season (albeit with both teams short-handed).

Still, home-court advantage is a huge edge in the NBA playoffs. When fans ratchet up the noise and create a raucous atmosphere, it makes it more difficult for road teams to compete.

As far as the individual Rockets go, forward P.J. Tucker may be the X-factor the rest of the way. He had a huge impact on Game 4 even though he didn't make a field goal, grabbing 16 rebounds and playing tough defense over 44-plus minutes.

He's also been a catalyst for some big playoff wins on the offensive end, like when he made eight of nine shots in a 127-105 win against Golden State in Game 2. If Tucker can keep those efforts up, he could end up being the reason the Rockets win it all.

The Rockets defense needs to stay tough, and they can't go cold from the three-point line. If both of those things happen, the advantage goes to Houston. If neither of those things happen, the edge goes to the Golden State.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best player in basketball in LeBron James, but the supporting cast has been too inconsistent all postseason—to the point it's hard to envision them making a serious NBA championship run should they reach the next round.

James and Kevin Love have been carrying much of the offensive burden in these playoffs, and that was the case again Wednesday, when they combined for 40 of the team's 83 points. The good news is the Cavs have largely been excellent at home in the playoffs and have received solid performances from others at Quicken Loans Arena.

For example, all five Cavs starters scored in double digits in Game 3, and Kyle Korver added 14 points off the bench in that contest as well as Game 4.

The bad news is Cleveland has been a different team on the road in this series, averaging just 86.7 points per game. The Cavs are home for Game 6, but a win there means a return to Boston for Game 7. Given their road performances, it's hard seeing them take that game should the series go that far.

Boston Celtics

It's incredible to watch Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and realize he is just. The same could be said for Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (plus one year).

Although Tatum is experiencing the postseason for the first time in his career, he isn't afraid of the big stage, as evidenced by his 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks against the Cavs on Wednesday. He was as aggressive as he's been all series Wednesday night and had no problem leading the team to victory.

Tatum, who has averaged 18 points per game in the playoffs, has been on a drastic upward trajectory since the end of the regular season. In particular, he shone against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round, averaging 23.6 points per game on 52.6 percent shooting.

He's the key for the Celtics' postseason run. If he continues this pace and provides more games like the ones he did Wednesday and during the Philadelphia series, Boston will be a tough out in the NBA Finals—even against a Western Conference team that will likely be a heavy favorite.

The Celtics have one of the best head coaches in the league in Brad Stevens, the best defense in the league and tons of youth and energy. It wouldn't be a complete shock to see them win their 18th NBA title in June.