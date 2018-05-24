Indy 500 Lineup 2018: Starting Grid and Breakdown of Sunday's Thrilling Event

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

One of the most thrilling events in motorsports runs for the 102nd time Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 2018 Indianapolis 500 carries plenty of storylines from Helio Castroneves going for his fourth victory to Danica Patrick's final race and everything in between.

Ed Carpenter will lead the 33-driver field to the green flag after he took the pole with a four-lap average speed of 229.618 miles per hour in qualifying.

All of the pre-race attention will be on the group two rows back of Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power, as Patrick and Castroneves start alongside each other in seventh and eighth.

Starting Grid

Row 1: Ed Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power

Row 2: Josef Newgarden, Sebastian Bourdais, Spencer Pigot

Row 3: Danica Patrick, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon

Row 4: Tony Kanaan, Matheus Leist, Marco Andretti

Row 5: Zachary Claman DeMelo, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Charlie Kimball

Row 6: Takuma Sato, Kyle Kaiser, Robert Wickens

Row 7: James Davison, Max Chilton, Carlos Munoz

Row 8: Gabby Chaves, Stefan Wilson, Sage Karam

Row 9: Zach Veach, Oriol Servia, JR Hildebrand

Row 10: Jay Howard, Ed Jones, Graham Rahal

Row 11: Jack Harvey, Alexander Rossi, Conor Daly

Breakdown

It's easy to point at the drivers starting in the first three rows and call them the favorites to win the Indy 500, and that becomes more of a fair assumption once you see the names in those positions.

However, the most dangerous racer in the field could be one who starts in 32nd position, in the middle of Row 11.

Alexander Rossi, who won the 2015 Indy 500, struggled in qualifying and ended up barely making the field with the 32nd-fastest average lap speed.

Rossi sits second in the IndyCar Series driver standings behind Josef Newgarden, who begins the race in fourth.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Newgarden is the only driver with multiple wins on the Indy Car circuit this season, while Rossi, Sebastian Bourdais and Will Power have one each.

Of the 33 drivers in the field, six enter with previous victories in the Indy 500, with Castroneves being the most prolific of the group, as he possesses three titles.

Rossi, defending champion Takuma Sato, Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan and Ryan Hunter-Reay are the past winners in search of a second championship on Memorial Day weekend in Indianapolis.

The collection of drivers in search of their first win at the Indy 500 features plenty of sport's top talents, including polesitter and Indiana native Ed Carpenter.

Carpenter has one of five Chevrolet cars in the top six starting positions, and if you go further down the starting grid, there are 10 Chevrolets in the top 15 compared to five Hondas.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Since the turn of the century, Honda has been the dominant manufacturer at the Indy 500, as it won all but two races since 2004.

Kanaan in 2013 and Juan Pablo Montoya in 2015 were the only drivers in that span to put a Chevrolet in the victory lane, but that trend appears to be changing.

Of course the Honda engineers could go back to the drawing board and make a few tweaks to the package in their cars before Sunday, but even then it might not be enough to challenge the impressive showing by Chevrolet so far.

Even if the Chevrolet-powered cars dominate the race, it should be an exciting affair with past champions and the top in-form drivers in the world dueling for the opportunity to kiss the bricks and drink the milk after crossing the finish line in first place.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from IndyCar.com