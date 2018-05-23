Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala Questionable for Game 5 Due to Knee, Leg Injuries

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are hurting as Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals approaches.

According to an updated injury report released Wednesday, Klay Thompson (left knee strain) and Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) are both questionable for Thursday's clash with the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Iguodala was sidelined for Tuesday's 95-92 Game 4 loss, while Thompson came up gimpy in the second quarter and was forced to go back to the locker room. The Warriors sharpshooter ultimately returned to the floor following a few minutes with the team's training staff.

However, he didn't look right and finished with 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

Thompson later told Turner Sports' David Aldridge that while his knee was sore, he plans to suit up for Game 5.

Speaking to reporters after practice on Wednesday, head coach Steve Kerr offered encouraging updates on both players.

"[Andre] is feeling a little better today, and he's out on the floor. Not doing a whole lot, but making progress," he said, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "Klay's moving around really well. I think Klay's gonna be fine."

Game 5 will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday night.