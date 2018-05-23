Lakers News: Grayson Allen to Work out for LA Ahead of 2018 NBA Draft

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly intrigued enough by Duke product Grayson Allen leading up to the 2018 NBA draft that they will work him out Friday.

Bill Oram of the So Cal News Group reported the news, noting Allen’s agency confirmed he will work out with the Purple and Gold. Los Angeles holds the No. 25 pick in the draft, which will take place on June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman listed Allen as one of the players who helped their cause the most at the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago. Wasserman deemed him a fringe first-round pick, which suggests going No. 25 to the Lakers is within the realm of possibilities.

He pointed to Allen’s impressive agility and shuttle-run drill performances at the combine, which translate to the defensive side—somewhere he struggled at times when he was at Duke.

Allen became a headline name among college basketball fans in part because of his involvement in multiple high-profile tripping incidents, but he amassed an impressive resume that included a national championship. He averaged as many as 21.6 points per game as a sophomore and shot 38 percent from deep during his collegiate career.

He is someone who could stretch the floor for the Lakers and take advantage of openings created when Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram penetrate or Julius Randle attracts additional defenders on the block.