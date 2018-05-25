2018 NBA Draft: 5 Potential Gems Lakers Can Select Late in 1st Round

1 of 5

Why not start off this shindig with someone who could end up as a (slight) gamble at No. 25 or not be available at all?

Troy Brown is all over the damn place in mock drafts. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had him going at No. 29 to the Brooklyn Nets in his post-lottery simulation. ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony, meanwhile, sent him to the Atlanta Hawks at No. 19.

That seems to be Brown's range: 19th overall or lower, unless the San Antonio Spurs, at No. 18, get the itch to add some Danny Green insurance. And if he falls low enough, the Lakers should take a hard look at him, if not submit the pick before commissioner Adam Silver finishes announcing who the Portland Trail Blazers are choosing at No. 24.

Brown routinely garners criticism for his from-scratch shot creation. He drained under 35 percent of his two-point jumpers at Oregon, according to Hoop-Math. His plug-and-play appeal is under fire as well; he failed to shoot even 30 percent from beyond the arc on a modest four attempts per 40 minutes.

This makes Brown something of a no-go for squads who need someone immediately comfortable hitting shots off the dribble. The Lakers aren't one of them. They have Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma to fill that quota.

Plus, Brown is far from incapable on the ball. He has played some point guard—4.1 assists per 40 minutes at Oregon—and should have little trouble initiating pick-and-rolls from the jump. He sees over most other guards at 6'7" and will keep his turnovers under control when surrounded by enough shooters.

His 74.3 percent conversion rate at the foul line also suggests he has more to offer as a jump shooter. Taking on a spot-up role beside Ingram, Kuzma and Lonzo Ball should allow him to fire off easier shots on a consistent basis.

And if it takes Brown time to get a feel for efficient NBA offense, he'll have his defense to fall back on. He can reasonably match up with three positions, and the Lakers could switch a ton when they use Kuzma at the 4, with Ball, Brown and Ingram on the perimeter.