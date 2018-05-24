SEC Baseball Tournament 2018: Thursday Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Joel Reuter@JoelReuterBRFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2018

Auburn infielder Edouard Julien (10) celebrates with Steven Williams (41), Brett Wright (22), and Will Holland (17) after he hit a grand run during the seventh inning of a Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against Mississippi, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

As we move into the third day of the 2018 SEC baseball tournament, two more teams will be eliminated from the field on Thursday.

The first game of the day will feature No. 2 Ole Miss and No. 3 Georgia, with both schools looking to stave off elimination after losing their first game yesterday following an opening-round bye.

The Bulldogs took two of three at Oxford during the regular season.

In the second elimination game, No. 5 South Carolina will face No. 8 LSU.

Both teams are featured among the field of 64 in the latest projections from Michael Lananna and Teddy Cahill at Baseball America. LSU is in a more precarious situation as a No. 3 regional seed, and a quick exit from the SEC tournament could be enough to put them on the bubble.

     

Thursday Schedule and Bracket Predictions

MatchupTime (ET)TVPrediction
No. 2 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia10:30 a.m.SEC NetworkGeorgia
No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 8 LSU2 p.m.SEC NetworkSouth Carolina
No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 11 Texas A&M5:30 p.m.SEC NetworkAuburn
No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Arkansas9 p.m.SEC NetworkFlorida
www.seccountry.com

          

Thursday Game to Watch: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 11 Texas A&M

College baseball and MLB fans alike should be tuning in to this one, as potential No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize takes the ball for Auburn.

The 6'3", 190-pound right-hander has gone 9-3 with a 2.73 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 89 innings during his junior campaign, and he's the odds-on favorite to be selected by the Detroit Tigers when the MLB draft begins next month.

MLB.com wrote: "Mize can get swings and misses with three different pitches, the best of which is a mid-80s splitter that dives at the plate. He sets it up with a 92-97 mph fastball that he commands exceptionally well despite its running life. His mid-80s slider has taken a step forward this spring, consistently grading as a plus offering, and he also has developed the ability to turn it into a harder cutter when he desires."

Mize faced the Aggies all the way back on March 16 at the start of conference play, going 7.1 innings and allowing just five hits and one run while striking out 13 and walking none.

There's no doubt Texas A&M will have their hands full, but they've already pulled off a pair of upsets in this tournament.

The No. 11-seeded Aggies eliminated No. 6 seed Vanderbilt in the first round, then sent No. 3 seed Georgia packing with a 7-0 victory yesterday.

This should be a good one.

     

All stats courtesy of Baseball Cube, unless otherwise noted.

Related

    SEC Baseball Tournament 2018: Thursday Schedule and Bracket Predictions

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    SEC Baseball Tournament 2018: Thursday Schedule and Bracket Predictions

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Clemson's Logan Davidson hits home runs from both sides of the plate — in the same inning — during Tigers' 17-run frame in ACC tournament

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    Clemson's Logan Davidson hits home runs from both sides of the plate — in the same inning — during Tigers' 17-run frame in ACC tournament

    NCAA.com
    via NCAA.com

    Clemson Baseball Scores 17 Runs...In 1 Inning 😱

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    Clemson Baseball Scores 17 Runs...In 1 Inning 😱

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    SEC's Top Teams Make Their Tourney Debut

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    SEC's Top Teams Make Their Tourney Debut

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report