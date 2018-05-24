SEC Baseball Tournament 2018: Thursday Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Butch Dill/Associated Press

As we move into the third day of the 2018 SEC baseball tournament, two more teams will be eliminated from the field on Thursday.

The first game of the day will feature No. 2 Ole Miss and No. 3 Georgia, with both schools looking to stave off elimination after losing their first game yesterday following an opening-round bye.

The Bulldogs took two of three at Oxford during the regular season.

In the second elimination game, No. 5 South Carolina will face No. 8 LSU.

Both teams are featured among the field of 64 in the latest projections from Michael Lananna and Teddy Cahill at Baseball America. LSU is in a more precarious situation as a No. 3 regional seed, and a quick exit from the SEC tournament could be enough to put them on the bubble.

Thursday Schedule and Bracket Predictions

Matchup Time (ET) TV Prediction No. 2 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia 10:30 a.m. SEC Network Georgia No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 8 LSU 2 p.m. SEC Network South Carolina No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 11 Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC Network Auburn No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Arkansas 9 p.m. SEC Network Florida www.seccountry.com

Thursday Game to Watch: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 11 Texas A&M

College baseball and MLB fans alike should be tuning in to this one, as potential No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize takes the ball for Auburn.

The 6'3", 190-pound right-hander has gone 9-3 with a 2.73 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 89 innings during his junior campaign, and he's the odds-on favorite to be selected by the Detroit Tigers when the MLB draft begins next month.

MLB.com wrote: "Mize can get swings and misses with three different pitches, the best of which is a mid-80s splitter that dives at the plate. He sets it up with a 92-97 mph fastball that he commands exceptionally well despite its running life. His mid-80s slider has taken a step forward this spring, consistently grading as a plus offering, and he also has developed the ability to turn it into a harder cutter when he desires."

Mize faced the Aggies all the way back on March 16 at the start of conference play, going 7.1 innings and allowing just five hits and one run while striking out 13 and walking none.

There's no doubt Texas A&M will have their hands full, but they've already pulled off a pair of upsets in this tournament.

The No. 11-seeded Aggies eliminated No. 6 seed Vanderbilt in the first round, then sent No. 3 seed Georgia packing with a 7-0 victory yesterday.

This should be a good one.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Cube, unless otherwise noted.