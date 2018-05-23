Report: Radamel Falcao Receives 9M Euro Tax Fine and Suspended Prison Sentence

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Monaco forward Radamel Falcao has reportedly been handed a 16-month jail sentence and €9 million fine by a Spanish court for tax fraud.

According to Marca, the sentence was immediately suspended, as is the legislation with individuals handed less than two years, and the charge relates to "two tax crimes related on false income statements and image rights fraud" during Falcao's time at Atletico Madrid.

The Colombian joined Atleti from Porto in 2011 and left for Monaco in 2013.

During his time with the Madrid club, he is reported to have defrauded €822,609 in 2012 and €4,839,253 the next year, per El Confidencial (via Marca).

Now 32, Falcao has spent three seasons at Monaco and a term each on loan at Manchester United and Chelsea since he left Atletico.

He has netted 39 goals in 54 Ligue 1 appearances since the start of 2016-17 and looks a shoo-in for Colombia's 23-man squad for the summer's 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.