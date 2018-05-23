Jeff Gordon, Roger Penske, Jack Roush Headline 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

14 Feb 1999: Jeff Gordon #24 stands with his trophy after winning the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jeff Gordon is headed to the Hall of Fame.

After a remarkable racing career, the 46-year-old Gordon was elected into the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class Wednesday. 

Jack Roush, Roger Penske, Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki are also in the class of 2019.

Gordon took to social media to express his gratitude to the voters:

Each inductee is well-deserving of this accomplishment as a result of their respective careers. Now, they will receive racing's highest honor.

As Hendrick Motorsports noted, Gordon's resume firmly cemented his place in NASCAR history:

Gordon retired from racing following the 2015 season, although he revealed back in February that he would consider getting back in the driver's seat for the right opportunity.

While there was never any doubt that Gordon would wind up in the Hall of Fame, ESPN's Bob Pockrass pointed out it was not a unanimous pick:

Ninety-six percent is a staggering total regardless.

Gordon made it tough for other drivers to reach Victory Lane, but there's no question the type of impact he made on the sport:

Of course, Gordon is not the only one in this class. Penske and Allison make it in their second appearances on the ballot, while Roush and Kulwicki get in on their fourth tries. In the end, they are all headed to the Hall of Fame.

The class of 2019 will be honored at the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Feb. 1, 2019.

Related

    Source: NFL Is 'F--king Terrified' of Trump

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Source: NFL Is 'F--king Terrified' of Trump

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking: 49ers LB Foster Cleared of DV Charges

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Breaking: 49ers LB Foster Cleared of DV Charges

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    What Do the Cavs Have to Do Heading Back to Boston?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What Do the Cavs Have to Do Heading Back to Boston?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Playing Buyer or Seller with Every Team

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Playing Buyer or Seller with Every Team

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report