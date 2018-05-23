Jeff Gordon, Roger Penske, Jack Roush Headline 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

Jeff Gordon, Roger Penske, Jack Roush Headline 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame ClassMay 23, 2018
Jeff Gordon is headed to the Hall of Fame.
After a remarkable racing career, the 46-year-old Gordon was elected into the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class Wednesday.
Jack Roush, Roger Penske, Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki are also in the class of 2019.
NASCAR @NASCAR
A legendary group takes their rightful spot in the @NASCARHall. Class of 2019: https://t.co/4H2krIIp7O https://t.co/e8y9GCqkeE
Gordon took to social media to express his gratitude to the voters:
Jeff Gordon @JeffGordonWeb
Extremely honored to be part of the 2019 @NASCARHall of Fame Class. I’m grateful to so many people that played a role in my career. Thank you to everyone who voted. Really looking forward to the induction ceremony. https://t.co/G5zoPlUXpS
Each inductee is well-deserving of this accomplishment as a result of their respective careers. Now, they will receive racing's highest honor.
As Hendrick Motorsports noted, Gordon's resume firmly cemented his place in NASCAR history:
Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick
Four championships, 93 wins and now a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Our teammate @JeffGordonWeb has been voted into the #NASCARHOF Class of 2019! Congratulations to a true legend! What a career. https://t.co/iqa4gdOcsV
Gordon retired from racing following the 2015 season, although he revealed back in February that he would consider getting back in the driver's seat for the right opportunity.
While there was never any doubt that Gordon would wind up in the Hall of Fame, ESPN's Bob Pockrass pointed out it was not a unanimous pick:
Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass
Vote totals: Jeff Gordon (96%), Jack Roush (70%), Roger Penske (68%), Davey Allison (63%) and Alan Kulwicki (46%). The next top vote-getters were Buddy Baker, Hershel McGriff and Waddell Wilson. #nascar
Ninety-six percent is a staggering total regardless.
Gordon made it tough for other drivers to reach Victory Lane, but there's no question the type of impact he made on the sport:
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
He’s in! Retweet to congratulate Jeff Gordon on his NASCAR Hall of Fame induction. https://t.co/UMksOX6a6v
Jimmie Johnson @JimmieJohnson
Congratulations @JeffGordonWeb, 1st ballot Hall of Fame! I’m very happy for you and your family. https://t.co/PiMslq0lLn
Of course, Gordon is not the only one in this class. Penske and Allison make it in their second appearances on the ballot, while Roush and Kulwicki get in on their fourth tries. In the end, they are all headed to the Hall of Fame.
NASCAR Hall of Fame @NASCARHall
A special message from Class of 2017 #NASCAR Hall of Famer to Class of 2019 inductee Jack Roush. @roushfenway #NASCARHOF #ForeverLegends https://t.co/q0BtrA8jjN
Team Penske @Team_Penske
Congratulations to "the Captain" Roger Penske on being selected for the 2019 @NASCARHall Class. ➡️ : https://t.co/sq7zJwf99n #NASCARHOF #NASCAR https://t.co/mqeJaSsdGG
NASCAR Hall of Fame @NASCARHall
Celebrating and reminiscing following the #NASCARHOF Class of 2019 announcement. #ForeverLegends #NASCARHall https://t.co/847B4ZChdS
The class of 2019 will be honored at the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Feb. 1, 2019.
