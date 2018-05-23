Jeff Gordon, Roger Penske, Jack Roush Headline 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jeff Gordon is headed to the Hall of Fame.

After a remarkable racing career, the 46-year-old Gordon was elected into the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class Wednesday.

Jack Roush, Roger Penske, Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki are also in the class of 2019.

Gordon took to social media to express his gratitude to the voters:

Each inductee is well-deserving of this accomplishment as a result of their respective careers. Now, they will receive racing's highest honor.

As Hendrick Motorsports noted, Gordon's resume firmly cemented his place in NASCAR history:

Gordon retired from racing following the 2015 season, although he revealed back in February that he would consider getting back in the driver's seat for the right opportunity.

While there was never any doubt that Gordon would wind up in the Hall of Fame, ESPN's Bob Pockrass pointed out it was not a unanimous pick:

Ninety-six percent is a staggering total regardless.

Gordon made it tough for other drivers to reach Victory Lane, but there's no question the type of impact he made on the sport:

Of course, Gordon is not the only one in this class. Penske and Allison make it in their second appearances on the ballot, while Roush and Kulwicki get in on their fourth tries. In the end, they are all headed to the Hall of Fame.

The class of 2019 will be honored at the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Feb. 1, 2019.