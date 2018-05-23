Horse Named After Rob Gronkowski Opens at 69-1 Odds to Win Belmont Stakes

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 30: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots watches from the sidelines in a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 30, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has a well-documented affinity for the number 69, so it's only fitting the horse bearing his namesake opened with 69-1 odds to win the Belmont Stakes. 

The two-time Super Bowl champion purchased a stake in the three-year-old colt prior to the Kentucky Derby. However, "Gronkowski" was ultimately scratched from the first leg of the Triple Crown after he came down with a fever. 

Now, Gronkowski is listed as the longest shot in the field at the Belmont—although his odds have dipped slightly to 66-1 since betting opened, according to Odds Shark

And for those keeping track at home, yes, the Belmont is happening on 6/9. 

Nice. 

Related

    Why Pats Are Best in NFL at TE

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Why Pats Are Best in NFL at TE

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Freeman: Blame Trump for NFL's 'Epic Mistake'

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Freeman: Blame Trump for NFL's 'Epic Mistake'

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Hoyer Comfortable Filling in for Brady at QB1 at OTAs

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Hoyer Comfortable Filling in for Brady at QB1 at OTAs

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Keion Crossen Turning Some Heads at OTAs

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Keion Crossen Turning Some Heads at OTAs

    Chowder and Champions
    via Chowder and Champions