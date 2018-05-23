Horse Named After Rob Gronkowski Opens at 69-1 Odds to Win Belmont Stakes

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has a well-documented affinity for the number 69, so it's only fitting the horse bearing his namesake opened with 69-1 odds to win the Belmont Stakes.

The two-time Super Bowl champion purchased a stake in the three-year-old colt prior to the Kentucky Derby. However, "Gronkowski" was ultimately scratched from the first leg of the Triple Crown after he came down with a fever.

Now, Gronkowski is listed as the longest shot in the field at the Belmont—although his odds have dipped slightly to 66-1 since betting opened, according to Odds Shark.

And for those keeping track at home, yes, the Belmont is happening on 6/9.

Nice.