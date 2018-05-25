Kawhi Leonard and the SFs Most Likely to Be Traded During NBA Offseason

1 of 6

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Robert Covington, Philadelphia 76ers

If you don't think the Sixers will try to party-crash the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes or be open to brokering an opt-in-and-trade for LeBron James, you have permission to stop reading.

For the more open-minded folks: Robert Covington is a last-ditch trade asset. He's critical to what the Sixers do defensively—All-Defensive first team, baby!—and he remains a nice complementary shooter despite an ice-cold postseason.

Still, if it means landing James or Leonard, Covington should in no way be considered untouchable.

Wesley Matthews, Dallas Mavericks

Wesley Matthews' trade candidacy rests on how quickly the Mavericks see themselves making the leap to contender status.

If they want the extra juice that comes with letting his contract expire next summer, he'll stay put. But if they're open to taking on longer-term money, either as a salary-dumping ground or as part of a blockbuster trade, he turns into a hot cap-relief commodity.

Evan Turner, Portland Trail Blazers

Moving Evan Turner and the $36.5 million he's owed through 2019-20 feels impossible. And it very well might be. It could cost Portland two first-round picks or prospects to unload his salary.

Toughing it out for another year and shopping Turner as an expiring contract next summer is the preferred option. But the Blazers may not have that kind of time. With Pat Connaughton (restricted), Ed Davis, Shabazz Napier (restricted) and Jusuf Nurkic (restricted) all up for new contracts, they're projected to blow past the $123 million luxury-tax line.

Short of showing their own free agents the door, the Blazers don't have a discernible route to sub-tax territory. Al-Farouq Aminu and Maurice Harkless don't make enough to dump; they're more valuable on the roster. Parting ways with Davis and Nurkic helps a bunch, but turning to Zach Collins, Caleb Swanigan and this year's No. 24 pick for a lion's share of the frontcourt minutes begs for regression.

Shipping out Meyers Leonard (two years, $21.9 million remaining) shouldn't cost as much as moving Turner, but no team will absorb him free of charge, either. And if the Blazers are going to gift wrap a bad contract, they might as well swallow whatever extra collateral damage it takes for their worst one to get a new home.

Justise Winslow, Miami Heat

Justise Winslow is extension-eligible. Josh Richardson is about to begin the first season of a four-year extension. Wayne Ellington is a free agent. Tyler Johnson and Dion Waiters will cost more than $30 million combined over the next two years. Miami is projected to flirt with the luxury tax until 2021.

Need we say more?

Unless the Heat are certain Winslow is poised for a breakout, they have to at least see whether he's enough of an icebreaker to get them out from under one of their less savory contracts. (Johnson, Waiters, Hassan Whiteside, etc.)