Lenny Dykstra Arrested for Putting Weapon to Uber Drivers Head Mugshot Released

Nick Ut/Associated Press

Former MLB outfielder Lenny Dykstra was arrested Wednesday after allegedly putting an unidentified weapon to the head of an Uber driver and threatening to kill him, the New York Daily News' Christian Red and Larry McShane reported.

According to Red and McShane, authorities charged Dykstra with possession of cocaine, marijuana and MDMA, as well as making terroristic threats. The Daily News shared his mugshot:

Dykstra denied the allegations in an interview with the Daily News and said the driver had instigated the situation.

"The guy went nuclear on me," he said. "He f--king kidnapped me and almost killed me going 100 mph. He locked me in his f--king car, and he wouldn't let me out."

Dykstra spent 12 years in MLB and was a three-time All-Star before formally retiring in 1998. The 55-year-old has run into legal trouble following his playing career.

Dykstra was sentenced to six and a half months in federal prison in December 2012 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud, concealment of assets and money laundering. He had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2009, claiming to have debts between $10 million and $50 million.

He also received a three-year prison sentence in March 2012 after pleading no contest to three counts of grand theft auto and filing a false police statement.

Both his prison sentences ran concurrently, and he was released in June 2013.