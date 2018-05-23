'Neither Side Is Clean' on Aaron Rodgers' Family Issues, Says Olivia Munn

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' strained relationship with his family was made public during his brother Jordan's appearance on ABC's The Bachelorette, with Jordan saying it's the result of "the way [Aaron's] chosen to do life."

It appears, however, there may be more to the story.

Olivia Munn, who dated Aaron for three years, recently went on SiriusXM's Radio Andy and revealed that she doesn't believe "either side of the road is clean" in terms of the Rodgers family drama:

There was speculation that the actress played a role in the deteriorating of the relationships. On the other hand, she noted that her and Jordan were friendly with each other and that she encouraged her then-boyfriend to try to make things right with his parents and brothers.