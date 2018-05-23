USC, Alabama Reportedly Will Open 2020 College Football Season in Arlington

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

AT&T Stadium will reportedly play host to one of the biggest college football games of the 2020 season.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the USC Trojans and Alabama Crimson Tide will kick off their quest for a national title at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The two schools officially announced their 2020 matchup on Wednesday in the AdvoCare Classic, including a statement from Alabama head coach Nick Saban:

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to open another season at the AdvoCare Classic in 2020. Our team and our fans have always enjoyed playing in North Texas and AT&T Stadium is a fantastic competitive environment. This event has always been first-class with the intensity of a bowl game. We are also pleased to have the chance to once again face USC, and we look forward to a great game.”

Alabama holds a 6-2 edge over USC in the previous eight meetings between the two programs. The last game between these two teams in 2016 was also played at AT&T Stadium, with the Crimson Tide dominating the Trojans in a 52-6 win.

The two schools have combined for 19 national championships in the poll era (since 1936). Alabama holds the FBS record with 12 titles. USC is tied for third with seven.