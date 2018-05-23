Manchester United Transfer News: Fred Deal 'Close' Amid Latest Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

ROME, ITALY - MARCH 13: Fred of Shakhtar Donetsk in action during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk at Stadio Olimpico on March 13, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred is reportedly close to becoming Manchester United's first signing of the summer.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils expect to complete the signing of Fred early next month, potentially when he is in the north-west of England for Brazil's friendly against Croatia at Anfield on June 3.

The report added that United and Fred's agent, Gilberto Silva, are keen to get a deal completed before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on June 14, and his €60 million (£52.5 million) release clause is not thought to be "a stumbling block."

Long-term midfield general Michael Carrick retired at the end of the 2017-18 campaign and Marouane Fellaini could well depart Old Trafford this summer, per Belgian football writer Kristof Terreur:

As such, Jose Mourinho needs to add to his midfield unit and Fred would be a fine purchase.

The 25-year-old has impressed hugely since joining Shakhtar in 2013 and enjoyed a particularly fine UEFA Champions League campaign in 2017-18, per football analyst David O'Brien:

As can be seen from his statistics, Fred is defensively excellent in the middle of the park and boasts a decent passing range, while he is also comfortable with the ball at his feet.

He could potentially form a very effective central trio at United with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba.

It would be a huge coup for United were they able to seal the Fred signing before the start of the World Cup.

He is part of the 23-man Brazil squad who will travel to Russia with designs on winning the World Cup, and if he has a good tournament other suitors could emerge to complicate matters for United. 

