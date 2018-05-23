Hue Jackson: Tyrod Taylor Is Browns' Starting QB, No Baker Mayfield Competition

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

While Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns quarterback apparently has zero chance of starting over Tyrod Taylor in Week 1.

"There's no competition anyway," head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. "Tyrod's our starter. Baker's our No. 1 pick...I don't think it should put any more pressure on what we do as an organization at quarterback."

The Browns will be the focus of HBO's Hard Knocks this offseason, but the coach said there should be no quarterback controversy as part of the storyline.

The Buffalo Bills traded Taylor to the Browns in March for a third-round pick after the signal-caller started 43 games for them over the last three seasons. He posted a 92.5 quarterback rating in this stretch with 51 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions, also rushing for 1,575 yards with 14 touchdowns. Last season, he led the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

Jackson immediately put his support behind the 28-year-old, declaring him the starting quarterback regardless of what happened in the draft.

"He's going to be the starting quarterback," the coach said at the time, per the team's Twitter account. "There is no competition."

He then reiterated the strategy following the draft.

Once again, Jackson has stood by his word that Taylor will be under center when the season starts, while the rookie will have to wait his turn on the sidelines.

Considering his upside, Mayfield will almost certainly get a chance at some point this season, especially if Taylor struggles.

The Browns open their season Sept. 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.