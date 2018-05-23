Kevin White Says He Doesn't Know If Bears Believe in Him: 'I Believe in Myself'

G-Jun Yam/Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White offered an ambiguous response Wednesday when asked whether the team has faith in him ahead of the 2018 season.

"Ah, don't know," White said, per the Chicago Sun-Times' Adam Jahns. "Really don't bother me at all. I believe in myself."

The Bears sent at least one message when they declined White's fifth-year option for 2019 earlier this month. That wouldn't preclude Chicago from re-signing White, as the team declined Kyle Fuller's fifth-year option last offseason and ultimately matched his four-year, $56 million offer sheet from the Green Bay Packers.

At the least, it seems the Bears want to see more from White before they decide on possibly giving him a new deal.

The 2015 first-round pick said the team's decision about his option doesn't offer any additional motivation to deliver in 2018 because he's "motivated every single day with or without the option," per Jahns.

If the Bears were to have any reservations about White, then they'd be well-founded. He has made just five appearances since entering the league, catching 21 passes for 193 yards. The 25-year-old has landed on injured reserve in each of his first three seasons.

Chicago may leave the door open for White to come back after this campaign, but the team signed Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel this offseason. The Bears have made it easy for themselves to let White leave in free agency should he have another disappointing year in 2018.