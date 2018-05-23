Mike Pence Reacts to NFL Vote Requiring Players to Stand for Anthem: #Winning

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence reacted positively to the NFL's new policy that requires players on the field to stand for the national anthem.

Pence shared his one-word response to the change on Twitter:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network passed along the official policy that all 32 teams will follow starting in the 2018 season:

NFL player protests during the national anthem have been ongoing since the 2016 preseason when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the movement.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick told NFL.com's Steve Wyche. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

Pence and President Donald Trump were vocal about the NFL requiring all of its players to stand for the national anthem.

"Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now," Trump said at a rally in Alabama last Septemeber. "Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

Pence left a game between the 49ers and Indianapolis Colts last October after players knelt during the national anthem.