Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis Top NBA All-Defensive Team; Draymond Green 2nd Team

Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis headlined the 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive First Team announced Wednesday.

NBA.com Stats tweeted the following look at the first- and second-team selections:

Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday joined Gobert and Davis on the first team. All three of them were named to an NBA All-Defensive Team for the first time in their careers.

Gobert, who received the most votes of any player, is now a two-time All-Defensive First Team choice, while Davis made the first team for the first time after previously being named to the second team twice.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler highlighted the 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive Second Team with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics forward Al Horford and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray rounding it out.

Embiid, Horford and Murray are all first-time selections to the NBA All-Defensive Team.

Green is making his first appearance on the second team after three first-team selections, and Butler is now a four-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team choice.

During the regular-season, Gobert was 11th in the league in rebounds per game (10.7) and third in blocks per game (2.3), although he missed 26 contests due to injury.

Davis was seventh in rebounding (11.1 per game) and first in blocks (2.6 per game).

Fellow first-teamer Oladipo was arguably the NBA's best perimeter defender this season with a league-leading 2.4 steals per game.

Among qualified players, Gobert topped the NBA in defensive win shares this season with 0.068, per NBA.com, and first-team forward Covington was second with 0.061.

Gobert, Davis and Embiid are the finalists for the 2017-18 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.