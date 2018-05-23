Roger Federer Says Serena Williams May Be Greatest Overall Tennis Player Ever

Roger Federer called Serena Williams "one of the greatest, if not the greatest tennis player of all time" during an interview with Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal.

Federer, considered by many the greatest player the sport has produced, marvelled at Williams' rise to the top alongside sister Venus and father Richard.

Federer then clarified his original opinion by saying Williams may be the greatest "overall," not just among women tennis players.

          

