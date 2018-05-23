Arsenal Fans Seek Investigation into Spanish Police After 'Inexcusable Violence'

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

An Arsenal supporters group has complained to the Spanish ambassador to the United Kingdom about the behaviour of Spanish police during the Gunners' 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg earlier this month.

A written statement from Lois Langton of the Arsenal Independent Supporters' Association was sent to the ambassador describing some officers in the Spanish capital as "violent uniformed thugs," per BBC Sport.

Langton accused officers stationed at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium of hitting visiting supporters with batons unprovoked.

BBC Sport noted online footage of Arsenal fans being struck by police appeared shortly after the conclusion of the match on Thursday, May 3.

Henry Winter of The Times relayed the letter from Langton and the fan group AISA:

It includes accusations of women and children also being struck by heavy-handed officers, as well as other infringements on the away fans and their rights: "The police also wouldn't permit Arsenal supporters to use the toilets post-match without reason, explication or previous notice."

The complaint ends with a call for an independent investigation of the police and their actions on the night. Langton cited "video evidence" and "witness statements" as possible aids to any potential investigation.

MailOnline's Kieran Gill reported the letter was "hand-delivered" to ambassador Carlos Bastarreche for his attention.

Arsenal were beaten 1-0 in the Spanish capital, thanks to a goal from Diego Costa. It condemned the Gunners to a 2-1 aggregate defeat and another season in the UEFA Europa League.