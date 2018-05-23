Richie Incognito Reportedly Threw Dumbbell at Man in Gym, Is on Psychiatric Hold

Michael Adamucci/Getty Images

Richie Incognito was reportedly involved in an altercation at a Florida gym and then placed in psychiatric hold.

Per TMZ Sports, the NFL offensive lineman was accused of throwing a dumbbell at a man, and police officers placed him on an involuntary psychiatric hold for a mental evaluation.

The man who said Incognito threw the dumbbell at him said the four-time Pro Bowler told him to "get off my f--king playground."

Incognito was previously placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2014 after smashing his car with a baseball bat. He spoke about his various struggles with anger management and depression in a 2013 interview with Jeff Darlington of NFL.com after the Jonathan Martin bullying scandal.



"I'm definitely not a choir boy," Incognito said. "You know, I'm definitely not healed, and I'm not saying that I don't make mistakes. But from where I was to where I am now, I mean, it's night and day. And it's something that, you know, I hope people can respect about me."

Incognito initially retired from the NFL after the 2017 season with the Buffalo Bills. He announced his comeback in April, tweeting to the Bills he would "see you Monday for off season program."

The Bills announced Monday they had released Incognito from the reserve/retired list, making him a free agent.