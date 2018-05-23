Tom Brady Reportedly Wasn't at TB12 Facility During Absence from Patriots OTAs

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hasn't been working out at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center while the Patriots go through organized team activities, NBC Sports Boston's Michael Giardi confirmed Wednesday.

Brady didn't report to the Patriots for the start of OTAs on Monday, and Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston reported Tuesday he wasn't training privately, either.

Brady's absence comes amid questions about whether he'll return for the 2018 season. His agent, Don Yee, put some of those doubts to bed when he told ESPN's Adam Schefter in April he expects Brady to come back for a 19th season.

According to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, Patriots owner Robert Kraft also told reporters at the NFL spring meetings Brady informed the team he'll be present for mandatory minicamp starting June 5.

All signs point to him playing next season, and one could argue he's at a point in his career where OTAs aren't all that beneficial. Sure, Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson are new to the team and will thus need to build a rapport with Brady, but they should have plenty of time to do that when Brady shows up for minicamp.

Still, that sliver of doubt about Brady's future will remain until he rejoins the Patriots for their offseason workouts.