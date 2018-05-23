Maurizio Sarri Leaves Napoli Amid Rumoured Chelsea Interest

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

NAPLES, ITALY - MAY 20: Coach of SSC Napoli Maurizio Sarri gestures during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Crotone at Stadio San Paolo on May 20, 2018 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri's departure from Napoli was confirmed on Wednesday amid ongoing rumours linking him with the manager's job at Chelsea.

Per Goal's Robin Bairner, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis tweeted a message of thanks to Sarri, 59, to further fuel speculation the Italian could be on his way to Stamford Bridge:

Sarri leaves Napoli after three seasons at the club, during which he turned them into one of the most attractive sides in Europe.

He never managed to win any silverware at the Stadio San Paolo, although the Partenopei did run Juventus close in the 2017-18 Serie A season, per Squawka:

According to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano and Dominic Fifield, Sarri will be succeeded by former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain boss Carlo Ancelotti, who has been out of work since being sacked by Bayern Munich last September.

Sarri looks set to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea, with the former Italy manager having long been expected to depart the west London club this summer, per Vavel's Mootaz Chehade:

Conte, 48, will likely be much sought-after if and when he does leave Chelsea given that he has won the Premier League title and FA Cup in just two seasons with the club. 

