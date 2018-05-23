Maurizio Sarri Leaves Napoli Amid Rumoured Chelsea Interest

Maurizio Sarri Leaves Napoli Amid Rumoured Chelsea InterestMay 23, 2018
Maurizio Sarri's departure from Napoli was confirmed on Wednesday amid ongoing rumours linking him with the manager's job at Chelsea.
Per Goal's Robin Bairner, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis tweeted a message of thanks to Sarri, 59, to further fuel speculation the Italian could be on his way to Stamford Bridge:
Official SSC Napoli @en_sscnapoli
I'd like to thank Maurizio Sarri for his valuable contribution to the Napoli cause. He brought joy and prestige to Naples and Napoli fans all over the world with an entertaining brand of football that drew praise from all quarters. Well done, Maurizio. Aurelio De Laurentiis #ADL https://t.co/dGE9WNCxFp
Sarri leaves Napoli after three seasons at the club, during which he turned them into one of the most attractive sides in Europe.
He never managed to win any silverware at the Stadio San Paolo, although the Partenopei did run Juventus close in the 2017-18 Serie A season, per Squawka:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Maurizio Sarri's Napoli in 2017/18 became the only team in Serie A history to earn 90+ points in a season and *not* win the title. 🤪 https://t.co/jf1QKGzjYD
According to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano and Dominic Fifield, Sarri will be succeeded by former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain boss Carlo Ancelotti, who has been out of work since being sacked by Bayern Munich last September.
Sarri looks set to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea, with the former Italy manager having long been expected to depart the west London club this summer, per Vavel's Mootaz Chehade:
Mootaz Chehade @MHChehade
Ancelotti to Napoli is done. Sarri rejected massive offer from Zenit Saint Petersburg and wanted move to Chelsea. Sarri and Chelsea have reached an agreement. Conte is leaving in next 48 hours.
Conte, 48, will likely be much sought-after if and when he does leave Chelsea given that he has won the Premier League title and FA Cup in just two seasons with the club.
