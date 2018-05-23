Report: Nick Foles Could Earn $500K Per Game Under Restructured Eagles Contract

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles reportedly has $8 million in incentives built into his restructured contract based on his playing time and the team's success when he's on the field.

On Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reported Foles, who's expected to back up Carson Wentz following the starter's return from a knee injury, can earn $250,000 for every game he plays at least 33 percent of the snaps and an additional $250,000 for a win when he reaches that threshold.

The 29-year-old journeyman returned to the Eagles, who selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, as a free agent in March 2017. He made stops with the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs in between his stints in Philly.

He was thrust into the starting role in December after Wentz suffered a torn ACL.

Foles didn't do much during the stretch run of the regular season, finishing the year with a 56.4 percent completion rate, five touchdowns and two interceptions across seven appearances.

The University of Arizona product came alive during the Eagles' postseason run, though. He posted a 115.7 passer rating on the strength of six TD passes and even made a TD catch during the team's Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors.

In April, Foles admitted he'd like to start again in the future, either for Philadelphia or another team, but he's ready to embrace his role behind Wentz for the time being under the reworked deal.

"The grass isn't always greener on the other side," he told reporters. "Do I want an opportunity to lead a team again? Absolutely. But am I trying to run away and do it now? Well, I'm grateful to be here. I'm grateful that the team was able to work through a restructure that benefited me and the team. … I love it here."

Although Wentz has stated he's aiming to play in Week 1 when the Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons, the team can rest easy with Foles waiting in the wings should there be any setbacks in Wentz's recovery.