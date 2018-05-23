LeBron James Praises Jayson Tatum, Says He Can Become 'A Great Player'

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Even in the midst of a tense Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron James has high praise for Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum.

Per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the Cleveland Cavaliers star highlighted Tatum's composure in the face of injuries to Celtics players this season:

"I think his composure (is impressive), he plays above his age. I think the unfortunate events of the injuries that they've had have allowed him to, I believe, get better faster than I believe they expected here. Because it's given him an opportunity to make fail plays or make mistakes and learn from them and still be on the floor. His talent, his composure, where he comes from has allowed him to be successful so he's a very, very, very good player already and he definitely at this pace can become a great player."

With Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving on the shelf for the Celtics' playoff run, Tatum has emerged as the team's best offensive player. The 20-year-old leads them with 18 points per game and is shooting 46.3 percent.

Boston selected Tatum No. 3 overall in the 2017 NBA draft. He is one of three Rookie of the Year finalists, along with Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, after averaging 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game and led all first-year players with a 43.4 three-point percentage.

In addition to his individual success, Tatum has the Celtics two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

The Celtics have lost the last two games against James and the Cavs in Cleveland. They will try to get back on track at home for Game 5 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.