SEC Baseball Tournament 2018: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

After Tuesday's single-elimination first round, the 2018 SEC baseball tournament rolled on with four second-round games.

This is also the beginning of the double-elimination part of the tournament, so teams that don't come out on top today still have a chance to secure a conference title and automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

The top four seeds in the SEC—Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas—are making their tournament debuts. Texas A&M is the lowest remaining seed (No. 11) and will be seeking its second conference title in three years.

Wednesday Matchups

No. 11 Texas A&M def. No. 3 Georgia, 7-0

No. 2 Mississippi vs. No. 7 Auburn, 2 p.m. ET

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 8 LSU, 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 5 South Carolina, 9 p.m. ET

Results

Texas A&M 7, Georgia 0

Texas A&M's pitching had a strong showing for the second straight game, shutting out Georgia 7-0 in the first game of the second round.

On the heels of a 3-1 win over Vanderbilt, the Aggies limited Georgia to just three singles. Pitchers Asa Lacy and Cason Sherrod combined for 13 strikeouts in the win.

The Bulldogs only real threat came in the third inning when they had runners on second and third with two outs. Lacy got out of the jam by getting Michael Curry to fly out.

While Lacy and Sherrod were holding Georgia's bats at bay, first baseman Chris Andritsos had a huge day at the plate for Texas A&M. The redshirt junior went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored.

The Aggies advance to the winner's portion of the bracket on Thursday. They will await the winner of the Mississippi-Auburn game.

Georgia is now in must-win situations the rest of this week if it wants to win its first SEC tournament title in school history.