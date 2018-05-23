ACC Baseball Tournament 2018: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

The 2018 ACC baseball tournament continued Wednesday in Durham, North Carolina, with the top two seeds in action.

The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels will meet the No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers, who defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday. The No. 2 Clemson Tigers, meanwhile, face off with the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are coming off a 6-2 defeat to the Miami Hurricanes.

In Wednesday's opener, the No. 9 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and No. 5 Louisville Cardinals got their tournament underway.

Below is a recap of the day's action as well as the schedule for the remainder of the ACC tournament. An updated bracket is available on the tournament's official website.

2018 ACC Tournament Results

Wednesday, May 23

No. 5 Louisville beats No. 9 Wake Forest, 10-2

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. ET

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Pitt, 7 p.m. ET

2018 ACC Tournament Schedule

Thursday, May 24

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 9 Wake Forest, 11 a.m. ET

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Virginia, 3 p.m. ET

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Clemson, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 25

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 4 Duke, 11 a.m. ET

No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 3 p.m. ET

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 26

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. ET

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 27

ACC Championship Game, 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday Recap

Louisville 10, Wake Forest 2

Louisville put together a complete performance as it soundly defeated Wake Forest, 10-2, to get Wednesday's play underway.

Junior outfielder Josh Stowers had a big game, going 3-for-4 and driving in six runs. His three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth put the Cardinals ahead 3-1, and they didn't look back from there. Stowers was also responsible for the team's final four runs, as he tripled home three in the ninth and scored on a wild pitch one batter later.

Freshman left-hander Reid Detmers also did well on the mound. He allowed one run to come home in the fourth on a double play but otherwise shut the Demon Deacons offense down. Detmers struck out five and allowed four hits over 5.2 innings.

Bryan Hoeing and Michael McAvene combined to finish out the game. Although they allowed four walks over the 3.1 innings, they also struck out six batters and limited Wake Forest to one run, which came on a fielder's choice in the eighth.

Louisville didn't get off to a great start when conference play opened in March, but D1Baseball.com's Aaron Fitt believes the Cardinals are peaking at the right time:

Louisville plays Duke on Friday in a game that could determine the winner of Pool D. The Blue Devils' first game of the tournament will be Thursday against Wake Forest.