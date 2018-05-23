LiAngelo Ball Says He Has Predraft Workouts with Lakers, Warriors, Clippers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

BC Prienu Vytautas's LiAngelo Ball in action during the Big Baller Brand Challenge friendly tournament match between BC Prienu Vytautas and BC Zalgiris-2 at the BC Prienai-Birstonas Vytautas arena, in Prienai, Lithuania, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball, sons of former basketball player LaVar Ball, have signed a one-year contract and play their first match for Lithuanian professional basketball club Prienu Vytautas. (AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis)
Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LiAngelo Ball's predraft agenda is filling up with three Western Conference teams scheduled to host him for private workouts. 

Per Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, Ball will work out with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors after the Professional Basketball Combine concludes on Wednesday. 

Less than a year after Lonzo Ball was drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers, LiAngelo said he hopes to play alongside his brother in the NBA, via ESPN LA 710:

"Lakers is my priority, for sure. I want to play with my brother. Ever since I played with Zo, we went undefeated. Same thing will happen when we get older. We're just going to get stronger and faster and better feel for the game. It will be a good outcome. ... I'm willing to play for other teams. That's fine if they pick me. My priority is the Lakers. I just want to play with my brother."

After playing 14 games for BC Vytautas in the Lithuanian Basketball League, Ball and his brother, LaMelo, left the team in April to prepare for the NBA draft. 

LiAngelo is working to improve his stock heading into the draft on June 21. The 19-year-old didn't make the top 50 prospects in this year's class, per B/R's Jonathan Wasserman

Even if Ball goes undrafted, getting a workout in front of NBA scouts and executives could help him secure a deal to play in the summer league or G League and gain professional experience.

