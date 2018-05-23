LiAngelo Ball Pro Basketball Combine 2018: Measurements and NBA Draft Projection

LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, measured in at 6'5 ¼'' with a 6'9'' wingspan during the 2018 Professional Basketball Combine on Wednesday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype provided the measurements, which also included a 36 ½'' vertical jump.

Ball said after the physical testing he attended Tuesday interviews with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, per Kennedy. He's also got private workouts scheduled with the Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers following the combine.

Here are some highlights from his work on Wednesday:

Ball is a long shot to get selected during the 2018 NBA draft, which is scheduled for June 21 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

The 19-year-old California native wasn't ranked inside the top 50 by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman on his April big board. Aran Smith of NBADraft.net didn't put him in the top 100.

Ball spent the 2017-18 season with BC Vytautas Prienai in the Lithuanian Basketball League after leaving UCLA following a school suspension related to a shoplifting arrest in China.

He averaged 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the three-point arc across 14 LKL appearances, including six starts, per Real GM.

Ball's most likely path to an NBA roster will be signing as an undrafted free agent and spending some development time in the G League. He's got the potential to become an offensive spark plug off the bench, but his across-the-board impact will have to increase dramatically to become a starter.

