This NASCAR Legend Celebrated His 90th Birthday by Breaking Records

Hershel McGriff just became the oldest driver ever to compete in a NASCAR event. How did the 90-year-old celebrate his birthday by breaking records? Watch above to see McGriff hit the track on the historic day.

