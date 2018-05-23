IPL Results 2018: Scores and Schedule After Kolkata vs. Rajasthan Eliminator

Bikas Das/Associated Press

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders kept their 2018 Indian Premier League title hopes alive on Wednesday as they beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs in the Eliminator at Eden Gardens.

Despite building a good base, the Royals fell short in their attempt to chase down a target of 170 and KKR will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday to play for a spot in the final against Chennai Super Kings.

KKR had done well to reach 169 for seven in their 20 overs but were on the back foot when they failed to take early wickets.

However, some fantastic bowling late on, particularly from Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna, saw them to victory in the end and sent Rajasthan (144 for four) out of the tournament.

Here is the remaining schedule with just two matches to play in the 2018 IPL:

Qualifier 2

Friday, 25 May, 2.30 p.m. BST/7 p.m. IST: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders

Final

Sunday, 27 May, 2.30 p.m. BST/7 p.m. IST: Chennai Super Kings vs. TBC

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field first. They managed to restrict KKR to just 46 in the opening powerplay while dismissing Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana for single figures.

Chris Lynn managed to scrabble 18 from 22 balls before being caught and bowled by Shreyas Gopal in the eighth over.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik led the recovery for Kolkata and scored 52 from 38 balls to get the innings back on track.

Some late big-hitting from the irresistible Andre Russell then saw them post a perfectly respectable score.

The West Indian hit five sixes and three fours in his 25-ball 49 to give his side something to work with.

Cricket writer Ayaz Memon was duly impressed:

Rajasthan begun their chase in ideal fashion, losing just one wicket—Rahul Tripathi chipped back to Piyush Chawla for 20—in the six-over powerplay while scoring 51 runs.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson then showed brilliant composure to set up a platform for victory, accumulating steadily and frustrating the KKR bowlers.

With six overs remaining the Royals were 109 for one and comfortable, but Rahane then fell for 46 to Yadav, who conceded just two runs from the 15th over.

Samson reached his 50 from 37 balls in the 17th to leave Rajasthan needing 45 from 21, but fell just two balls later when he holed out in the deep off the bowling of Chawla.

All of a sudden KKR had scoreboard pressure on their side and two relatively fresh batsmen at the crease in the shape of Heinrich Klaasen and Stuart Binny.

The Royals needed 43 from the last three overs but Kolkata's bowling was very tight, and eventually saw them to victory with relative ease.