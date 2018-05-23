Report: NFL Likely to Pass Rule Fining Teams for Flag, Anthem 'Disrespect'

Adam Bettcher/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly likely to pass a rule Wednesday that will fine teams for perceived "disrespect" of the American flag or national anthem.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, players will be permitted to remain in the locker room during the anthem, but teams will be fined for sideline demonstrations.

Protests during the national anthem became commonplace two years ago when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling rather than standing.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, NFLPA spokesman George Atallah said the following regarding the report: "We were not consulted ahead of this meeting on any potential changes to the anthem policy. If there are changes to the policy that put players in a position where they could be disciplined or fined, we are going to do what we always do—fight anything that encroaches on players' rights to the end."

Schefter's explanation suggests players will not be disciplined individually by the league, but the potential punishment faced by teams could cause them to ban players from protesting during the anthem internally.

President Donald Trump became one of the most vocal opponents of the protests last year.

While speaking at a rally in Alabama, Trump commented on the matter, saying, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---h off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired," according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Trump's comments led to a temporary uptick in protests across the NFL.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stood up for the players and called Trump's words "divisive" shortly thereafter.

Despite that, Goodell said in October that he believes "everyone should stand" during the national anthem.