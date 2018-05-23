NFLPA's George Atallah: We'd Fight Proposed Anthem Policy Change 'To the End'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

National Football League Players Association spokesperson George Atallah said Wednesday it will fight any alteration to NFL policy that forces players to stand during the United States national anthem.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the league "is expected to allow players to stay in the locker room during anthem and fine teams for any flag [or] anthem disrespect." ESPN's Dan Graziano provided Atallah's response to that expected change.

"We were not consulted ahead of this meeting on any potential changes to the anthem policy," he said. "If there are changes to the policy that put players in a position where they could be disciplined or fined, we are going to do what we always do—fight anything that encroaches on players' rights to the end."

