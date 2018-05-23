IPL 2018: Top Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers and More After T20 Eliminator

Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, in the eliminator of the 2018 Indian Premier League.

The result means the Knight Riders will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Friday's second qualifier for a place in the final against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

KKR set a chase of 170 after finishing 169 for seven, thanks to captain Dinesh Karthik putting up 52, while Andre Russell chipped in with 49. The Royals could only manage 144 for four in response, thanks to superb overs from Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Piyush Chawla.

Yadav taking the wicket of Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane proved the decisive moment in the match.

Here are the updated orange cap and purple cap standings, per the IPL official website:

Orange Cap (Most Runs)

1. Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 685

2. Rishabh Pant, Delhi Daredevils: 684

3. Lokesh Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 659

4. Ambati Rayudu, Chennai Super Kings: 586

5. Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals: 548

Most Sixes

1. Rishabh Pant, Delhi Daredevils: 37

2. Ambati Rayudu, Chennai Super Kings: 33

3. Lokesh Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 32

4. Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders: 31

5. AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore: 30

Most Fours

1. Rishabh Pant, Delhi Daredevils: 68

2. Lokesh Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 66

3. Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians: 61

4. Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 59

5. Shikhar Dhawan, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 53

Purple Cap (Most Wickets)

1. Andrew Tye, Kings XI Punjab: 24

2. Umesh Yadav, Royal Challengers Bangalore: 20

3. Siddarth Kaul, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 19

4. Rashid Khan, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 18

5. Trent Boult, Delhi Daredevils: 18

The Knight Riders had Karthik and Russell to thank for their solid score of 169 for seven. Karthik batted his way to a classy half century he completed by sending a Jaydev Unadkat delivery for six.

Karthik's latest 50 was put into context by the league's official Twitter account:

It took Russell just 25 balls to finish one short of a half-century, as he hit his 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st sixes of the season.

Rajasthan weren't daunted by the chase set, even though Rahul Tripathi walked early after this fine catch from Chawla:

Skipper Rahane looked to settle things down and set about amassing 46 off 40 balls. The 29-year-old was aided by Sanju Samson racing to 36 off 27.

Samson is rarely defensive at the crease and soon set a Sunil Narine delivery on its way for six as the Royals closed to 61 short of victory.

There was a bump in the road when Rahane was dismissed after being caught and bowled by Yadav.

It was the signature moment of a much-needed miserly and disruptive over from Yadav, with Cricbuzz detailing his numbers:

Another wicket soon fell when Samson was caught by Javon Searles. It left the Royals needing 43 off 17 to win.

The task seemed beyond them after 22-year-old Krishna delivered this eye-catching over, per ESPNcricinfo:

So it proved, as the Royals finished 25 runs short after picking up just one boundary from the last 22 deliveries.

The Knight Riders will now hope their varied bowling can unsettle orange cap leader Kane Williamson and the Sunrisers.