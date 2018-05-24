Biggest NFL Position Battles Developing This Offseason

13 of 14

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A lot was already up in the air in the Green Bay Packers secondary before they traded Damarious Randall to the Browns. Randall was their most active cornerback last season, which leaves them with several corner jobs to fill this spring and summer.

The contestants

Tramon Williams: The longtime former Packer returns after three seasons away, the last of which was one of the best of his 11-year career. He allowed a passer rating of just 58.4 in coverage, which, according to PFF, was the sixth-lowest qualified mark among all qualified cornerbacks. Not bad for a 34-year-old.

Kevin King: The top pick of the second round of the 2017 draft had an up-and-down rookie season before a shoulder injury ended his campaign in early December. But at 6'3", 200 pounds with 4.4-speed, the former Washington Husky has the makeup of a potential star.

Jaire Alexander: The speedy first-round rookie intercepted five passes at Louisville in 2016 and should be viewed as the favorite to earn regular slot assignments from the get-go.

Josh Jackson: The 2018 second-round pick is a little more of a wild card considering his small body of work at Iowa, but he did lead the nation with eight interceptions as a junior last season.

Davon House: The veteran started 12 games in 2017 but was no better than a replacement-level corner at his best. He finished the year with just one pick and six passes defensed.

Quinten Rollins: The 2015 second-rounder didn't perform particularly well as a No. 4 corner before an Achilles injury ended his 2017 season in October.

Prediction

Williams doesn't seem to be aging, and they need his experience in the starting lineup. He and King will likely be the top guns. Alexander might be best suited for the slot, while Jackson will likely need some time to develop considering he has just one full season as a collegiate starter under his belt. In a perfect world, House and Rollins don't see the field very often, if at all.