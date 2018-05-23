Keith Mumphery Sues Michigan State over Dismissal, Says It Ended His NFL Career

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Former Michigan State wide receiver Keith Mumphery is suing the university over his dismissal in 2016.

According to Ken Palmer of the Lansing State Journal, Mumphery was banned from the school due to a 2015 sexual assault allegation. MSU said he violated the relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy, although he was never charged with a crime.

Mumphery said in the lawsuit that the dismissal has caused NFL teams to pass on signing him and that it prevented him from finishing his graduate degree.

The Houston Texans selected Mumphery in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He spent two seasons with the team and was used primarily as a return man before his release in 2016.

Mumphery said his release was a direct result of his dismissal from the school and that other teams have steered clear of him because of it.

The woman who said Mumphery sexually assaulted her also has an active lawsuit against Michigan State, per Palmer.

In her suit, the woman alleged that Mumphery was allowed to attend two university-sponsored events after his dismissal. She added that she was not notified about Mumphery's presence at the functions.

Mumphery is currently banned from the MSU campus until 2019, his lawsuit noted that he "will likely be barred" from finishing his degree at other universities due to the manner of his dismissal from Michigan State.