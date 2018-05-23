Keith Mumphery Sues Michigan State over Dismissal, Says It Ended His NFL Career

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

Houston Texans wide receiver Keith Mumphery (12) is shown during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Former Michigan State wide receiver Keith Mumphery is suing the university over his dismissal in 2016.

According to Ken Palmer of the Lansing State Journal, Mumphery was banned from the school due to a 2015 sexual assault allegation. MSU said he violated the relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy, although he was never charged with a crime.

Mumphery said in the lawsuit that the dismissal has caused NFL teams to pass on signing him and that it prevented him from finishing his graduate degree.

The Houston Texans selected Mumphery in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He spent two seasons with the team and was used primarily as a return man before his release in 2016.

Mumphery said his release was a direct result of his dismissal from the school and that other teams have steered clear of him because of it.

The woman who said Mumphery sexually assaulted her also has an active lawsuit against Michigan State, per Palmer.

In her suit, the woman alleged that Mumphery was allowed to attend two university-sponsored events after his dismissal. She added that she was not notified about Mumphery's presence at the functions.

Mumphery is currently banned from the MSU campus until 2019, his lawsuit noted that he "will likely be barred" from finishing his degree at other universities due to the manner of his dismissal from Michigan State.

Related

    The Dark Horse Candidate for Michigan QB Job

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The Dark Horse Candidate for Michigan QB Job

    MLive.com
    via MLive.com

    Manziel Won't Dominate the CFL

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Manziel Won't Dominate the CFL

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Christie Says NJ Will Have Legal Sports Betting by June

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Christie Says NJ Will Have Legal Sports Betting by June

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Japanese Player Says He Was Asked to Make Dirty Hit

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Japanese Player Says He Was Asked to Make Dirty Hit

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo